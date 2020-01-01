Miya: Uganda star keen to repay Konyaspor faith after good start

The former Vipers SC player promises to make his name in the Turkish league after making an impressive start with new side

striker Farouk Miya has vowed to make a name for himself at Konyaspor FC in the Turkish league.

The former Vipers SC player has already made an impressive start to life at Konyaspor, scoring five goals in 19 league games.

While the tally appears modest, Miya, who has largely been operating in midfield, remains the club’s top scorer this season despite a muscle problem.

The tally is also his joint-highest, having managed five goals in 30 appearances for Croatian side HNK Gorica in the 2018/2019 season.

“Other leagues are good but I didn’t get the kind of opportunity to express myself well to the world,” Miya is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“I have been working harder and being able to feature well in the Turkish league is because of persistence and believing always in myself.”

Miya has consequently missed the club’s last six games since suffering a muscle strain in the goalless draw against Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match at the start of February.

“The injury is not very serious but I had to go through for better results. I am doing well in my rehabilitation and in two weeks I can play games,” Miya continued.

But with the coronavirus putting a halt to most sporting activities globally, his return to competitive action is likely to be delayed even if was one of the countries reluctant to halt their domestic leagues.

Konyaspor currently lie 14th on the 18-team league, a point and two places above the three relegation spots.

Miya joins the late Majid Musisi and Hassan Wasswa as the other Ugandan players to have played in Turkey.

“Yes Majid is well known, he is the first Ugandan to play in Turkey and scored a lot of goals,” Miya said of the former SC Villa and Cranes striker.

Musisi scored 60 goals in five-year spell in Turkey, featuring for two clubs Bursaspor and Çanakkale Dardanelspor.