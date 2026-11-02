Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" stands accused of misreporting comments made by Real Madrid boss José Mourinho after the match against Racing Santander. The paper claimed the Portuguese had admitted the penalty awarded to Kylian Mbappé was invalid, an account that differs strikingly from every other Spanish source that covered his words.

The Catalan outlet ran a report headlined "Mourinho: it was clearly not a penalty", asserting that the coach admitted Prati's challenge on Mbappé did not deserve a spot-kick. It put these words in his mouth: "When the referee awarded the penalty to Mbappé I was calm because I was 60 metres away and could not see it, but after I watched it on the tablet I said: if the video referee was not asleep, then this is not a penalty".

According to the paper, Mourinho clearly confirmed the incident did not merit a penalty. That gave the statement real weight: here was the Real Madrid coach admitting his team had profited from a refereeing blunder.

A completely different account in the rest of the papers

Check the comments carried by other Spanish outlets, though, and the context shifts fundamentally.

Fellow Catalan paper "Sport" reported the statement differently, explaining that Mourinho was talking about the penalty handed to Racing for a handball on Aurélien Tchouaméni, before the video referee intervened and cancelled the decision.

Those remarks, "Sport" said, came as the Portuguese defended that cancellation. He explained the ball had bounced onto Tchouaméni's hand off his own body, so no foul should have been given.

Spanish newspaper "AS" spelled it out even more plainly. It published the question put to Mourinho word for word, covering both the Mbappé and Tchouaméni penalties together, and noted explicitly that the coach dodged a direct verdict on the first incident despite being asked about it, training his answer on the second.

Nor did it end with the newspapers. Real Madrid's official website published the full press-conference transcript, placing the statement under the heading "Racing's protests". Mourinho named Tchouaméni, spoke about the ball bouncing off his body, then delivered the line about the sleeping video referee before confirming the penalty was not valid.

Did the newspaper mix up the two incidents?

Follow the order of his words and the explanation becomes obvious. "Mundo Deportivo" appears to have muddled the two controversial incidents in the match.

Mbappé won his penalty in the first half after a collision with Matteo Prati, and Real Madrid scored the opener from it. Racing's players and staff protested furiously, convinced the contact was nowhere near enough for a foul.

The second half brought another Racing penalty, awarded when the ball struck Tchouaméni's hand. The referee then reversed himself after a VAR review, with replays showing the ball had bounced onto the defender's hand off his own foot as he tried to play it.

This was the moment Mourinho's comments about knowing the rules arrived. He confirmed Tchouaméni's handball did not warrant a penalty and that the video referee was right to step in and chalk it off.

Mistake or bad faith?

Whether Mundo Deportivo acted deliberately or in bad faith cannot be proven. Still, the gap between the paper's report, the official press-conference transcript and everything the rest of the media reported raises legitimate questions about the accuracy of its wording and editing.

The paper's Catalan identity and its well-known stance on coverage of Real Madrid and Barcelona add an extra layer of sensitivity here. Yet editorial allegiance alone cannot prove a statement was twisted on purpose.