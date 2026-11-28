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Yassir Zabiri did not need years to adapt, or even a full season, to prove himself in LaLiga. Instead, he set about forcing his name in among the league's top scorers straight away, in an adventure that seems closer to a dream than reality.

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A 21-year-old Moroccan striker at a newly promoted side is putting up numbers that place him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and Ronaldo Nazário, and make him one of the standout discoveries of the season in Spanish football, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Zabiri's form at Racing Santander has gone well beyond surprising. He keeps finding the net, and his latest goal was his 12th in his first 14 LaLiga matches. He's now the talk of the football world, and his goals have given Racing a huge lift in their push for the European qualification places.

His latest starring role came at the Ciutat de València, where he was decisive in Racing's historic comeback against Levante. That result fed the club's ambitions. They aren't just thinking about staying in the top flight any more: they've started to aim higher, with an exceptional Moroccan talent leading the way.

Zabiri makes history with a promoted side

Context makes Zabiri's numbers even more impressive. He doesn't play for one of Spain's giants, or for a team with a star-studded squad and the resources to dominate opponents. Even so, the Moroccan has exceeded every expectation and established himself as one of the competition's standout forwards since his debut.

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Twelve goals in his first 14 LaLiga matches is an exceptional return, especially for a player in his first season in the competition with a newly promoted side. More striking still, Zabiri needed no time to adjust. He went straight into the race for the top scorer's crown and has already passed the ten-goal target he set himself before the season began.

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Zabiri joined Racing Santander from Portuguese club Famalicão, after French side Rennes signed him for €10 million in the winter transfer window of the 2025-2026 season. Rennes then sent him to Spain on loan last summer.

He's already matched his combined tally from the previous two seasons, eight goals in 2024-2025 and four in 2025-2026, and he's needed only 14 matches of his new adventure to do it.

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Following in the footsteps of Cristiano, Bellingham and Ronaldo Nazário

Zabiri's start means more than personal numbers. It has drawn comparisons with some of the most prominent forwards ever to play in LaLiga.

His 12 goals in 14 matches match the tallies of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham, who both scored the same number in their first 14 league matches for Real Madrid.

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Ronaldo managed it in his first season with Real Madrid, 2009-2010. Bellingham's stunning start came in his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2023-2024.

The list gets even more glamorous. Robert Lewandowski scored 13 goals in his first 14 matches for Barcelona in his first season, the same figure legends Ronaldo Nazário and Romário reached during their spells at the Catalan club.

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Top of the pile is Christian Vieri, who scored 14 goals in his first 14 matches for Atlético Madrid in the 1997-1998 season.

Zabiri is just two goals short of Vieri's mark. That gives his upcoming matches extra edge, and all eyes will be on whether he can keep this exceptional start going.

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Salva Ballesta: the legend in the Moroccan's sights

In Santander, the comparisons don't stop at global stars. They reach into Racing's own history, which has seen a string of outstanding strikers pass through in LaLiga.

Salva Ballesta is one of the names supporters recall most readily, after an exceptional 1999-2000 season in which he scored 27 goals and won the LaLiga top scorer's title.

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Ballesta's start was even more remarkable: 13 goals in his first ten matches. That shows the scale of the challenge facing Zabiri if he wants to get close to that historic achievement.

Racing's list of leading strikers also includes Aitor Aguirre, Dmitri Radchenko, Nikola Žigić and Tchité. Tchité scored 11 goals in his best season with the club, a figure the Moroccan striker has already beaten in a shorter period.

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A talent who doesn't surprise his coaches, and a value that has doubled

The coaches who watched Zabiri develop up close aren't entirely surprised. Nasser Larguet, one of those responsible for his coaching at the Mohammed VI Academy, praised his technical ability and said his first touch was among the things that caught his eye most.

Jamal Aït Ben Idir, who worked with him in Morocco's youth teams, also spoke of his huge potential. He insisted he hadn't seen a young Moroccan player of this level for a long time.

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Franck Haise, his former coach at Rennes, agreed. He made no secret of his faith in the striker, saying the goal tally didn't surprise him given the range of outstanding attacking qualities Zabiri possesses.

At Racing, coach José Alberto López rates him highly and has described his performances as stunning. López stressed that Zabiri's impact goes beyond goals, extending to pressing opponents, working for the team and understanding the demands of the different phases of a match.

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His market value has quickly followed. He arrived at Racing Santander valued at around €10 million, and Transfermarkt now puts him at €20 million.

With attention turning to his future, Zabiri's current adventure looks like just the start of a bigger footballing project. Despite his young age, he already combines clinical finishing with tactical maturity.

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The road to matching the legends may still be long, but Zabiri has already put his name alongside the great goalscorers. He's also set up what looks like a transfer battle: his talent has turned from a promising discovery into a deal that could spark a fight among Europe's clubs.