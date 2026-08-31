Mini-top clash between Jong PSV and Jong Ajax ends all square; Jong AZ beat Jong FC Utrecht

Jong PSV failed to win their Keuken Kampioen Divisie match against Jong Ajax on Monday evening as it finished 1-1 in Eindhoven. At the same time, Jong AZ edged past Jong FC Utrecht 2-1.

Jong PSV - Jong Ajax 1-1

While the first teams meet in Amsterdam on Saturday, it was Jong PSV and Jong Ajax's turn in Eindhoven on Monday evening. After a quarter of an hour, Jong Ajax went ahead when Emre Ünüvar turned in a low cross from Levi Acheampong.

Both sides then had chances to score the second goal of the game. Jong PSV eventually found it. Amir Bouhamdi went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Leroy Fränkel, and Austyn Jones converted the spot-kick to make it 1-1. That was how it finished.

Jong AZ - Jong FC Utrecht 2-1

Inside a minute, Jong FC Utrecht had made the perfect start and led 0-1. Emmanuel Chigozie Owen was sent through and beat Kiyani Zeggen, who was not entirely blameless.

For Jong AZ, the upside of conceding so early was the time they still had to turn it around. They did exactly that. Ayoub Oufkir was played through in behind and slotted the 1-1 into the far corner, then straight after the break Tycho de Wit tapped in the 2-1. There were no more goals after that.