Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches
The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.
The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.
Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.
How to watch Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali
Millonarios clinched their play-off spot in stunning fashion last week with a last-gasp win over Bogota rivals Santa Fe.
The hosts went into injury time 1-0 ahead, only to see Millonarios hit in the 91st and 97th minute to turn the tables and move up to fifth in the Apertura table.
Deportivo Cali are also assured of their place and have a chance of securing top spot in this last weekend of fixtures.
If the away side win in Bogota and Atletico Nacional fail to beat Patriotas they will finish at the summit, although with six teams, including Millonarios separated by two points going into Sunday's matches there is still plenty to play for across the day.
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali
|Fanatiz
What other Liga BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|America de Cali vs Tolima
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|La Equidad vs Santa Fe
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|Bucaramanga vs Aguilas
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|Atletico Nacional vs Patriotas
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|Chico vs Jaguares
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|Pereira vs Pasto
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|Once Caldas vs Medellin
|Fanatiz