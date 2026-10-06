The Saudi Roshn League racked up a string of unprecedented achievements during the 2025-2026 season.

Al-Nassr ended a seven-year wait to be crowned champions, edging a fierce title race that ran all the way to the final round against their traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

Posting on its official X account, the Saudi Roshn League association laid out some of the milestones from the campaign. Chief among them was the competition's market value climbing to 4.6 billion riyals.

Live broadcast views of the Saudi League hit 198 million across the season, up 52% on the previous 2024-2025 campaign.

Followers of the Saudi League, meanwhile, reached 23 million, a 44% rise on where things stood in 2024-2025.

Total revenues grew by 11.5% compared to the 2024-2025 season, following a growth rate of 12.45 against the 2023-2024 campaign.

On the pitch, the Saudi League continued to rule Asia, holding onto top spot in the rankings across the yellow continent.

It was also the sixth most represented league at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The association's general assembly met with the clubs on Tuesday afternoon, breaking an absence of more than two years, to thrash out amendments that could come into play over the coming period.