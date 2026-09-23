Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1080163454.jpgGribaudi/ImagePhoto
Translated by

Milan, Zidane names Rabiot among France’s captains: the head coach’s other choices

AC Milan

Interesting news from France: according to RMC Sport, the new head coach Zidane names Rabiot among the four captains

France start again under new head coach Zinedine Zidane and face four Nations League fixtures: Turkey on 25 September, Belgium on 28 September, Italy on 2 October and Belgium again on 5 October. An intriguing update comes from the well-regarded RMC Sport: the new France boss is said to have picked the team's four captains. The list includes AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot, along with Kylian Mbappè, Ousmane Dembelè and jules Koundè. He made the decision based on both their established leadership within the dressing room and their number of caps.



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google