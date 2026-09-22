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Diego Moreira Lazio MilanGetty Images
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Milan, what an impact from Moreira: he is the team’s top scorer in this start to the season

AC Milan

Diego Moreira is the man of the moment at AC Milan after scoring three goals in just 67 minutes across the last two matches. The winger, born in 2004, is currently AC Milan's top scorer with three goals, followed by Alphadjo Cisse and Adrien Rabiot on two. Amorim has yet to decide when and where to use him in the starting line-up in his ideal AC Milan, but the Belgium international is now just one goal short of matching his best return in a single league season: four last term with Strasbourg, after scoring only two the previous season.

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