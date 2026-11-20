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AC Milan have set their sights on Virgil Van Dijk. Their interest is genuine, according to a report in Italy from Sportitalia. The Liverpool centre-back and Netherlands captain is a firm target for summer 2027, when much could change at Milan, particularly in defence.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for £75 million, more than €80 million at the exchange rate. The former Groningen and Celtic player has the experience to raise Milan's level, particularly as a leader, but several things would have to fall into place for him to join.

First, he would have to leave Liverpool, where he has made 386 appearances and scored 36 goals in all competitions. His contract situation has sparked debate inside and outside the club: van Dijk's deal expires on 30 June 2027 and he is negotiating an extension. As things stand, he wants to stay in the city of the Beatles: "I feel good at the moment," the Breda-born 1991 player said from the Netherlands training camp. "We’ll see what happens. I’m not panicking. I want to keep doing what I’ve always done."

Liverpool have yet to make a decision. Talks continue over the length of a new deal and his salary. The Reds are offering a one-year extension until 2028, with an option for another year. They are prepared to pay considerably less than his current salary of around £21 million gross, more than €13 million net at the exchange rate.

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Reports in England say the former Southampton leader wants a contract until 2029 and is unwilling to take too large a pay cut. Milan are watching for now. They have expressed their interest to the player's representatives but know the Dutchman's priorities. If he does not reach an agreement with Liverpool, they will put an offer in writing. Even at 35 (36 next summer), van Dijk could be an asset. Cardinale, Ibrahimovic, perhaps the biggest fan of the Reds' No 4, and Amorim are convinced.

Van Dijk is not the only option to strengthen the defence. Milan will try to sign Gonçalo Inacio, Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese centre-back, in January. Sporting Lisbon are open to selling, with a starting point of around €40 million. Inacio has the same agents as Amorim, and their relations with Milan are excellent, with fairly regular contact.

Meanwhile, van Dijk spoke about his future with Sky Sport: "If anyone says or implies that they already know what I’ll do next season, it isn’t true, because I don’t know yet either. What matters to me is that I feel good and still have many years of my career ahead of me. Whatever happens, my journey here has been incredible. I’ll always be grateful to Liverpool; for almost 10 years they’ve been a huge part of my life. We’ll see whether my contract is extended. Otherwise, I’ll say goodbye in the summer."