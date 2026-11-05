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FBL-EUR-C3-MILAN-FERENCVAROSAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Milan wake from derby euphoria to a humiliating European defeat

AC Milan vs Ferencvaros
AC Milan
Ferencvaros
Europa League
Italy
Hungary

The Italian team suffered their third defeat of the tournament

Ferencváros pulled off a historic win at the San Siro on Thursday, beating hosts Milan 2-0 in the fourth round of the Europa League league phase.

France's Lenny Joseph scored both goals for the Hungarians, striking in the 52nd and 66th minutes after two decisive passes from teammate Christopher Zakariassen.

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GEN

GEN

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

MIL

MIL

VBU

VBU

NB I

08 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

Pamidele Youssouf saw red for the visitors in the 77th minute, yet the Rossoneri still couldn't find a way through. They wasted several chances and slipped to a surprise defeat.

The loss came just after a 3-1 derby win over Inter. It leaves Milan stuck on 3 points in 26th place, while Ferencváros climb to 12 points and second, behind England's Bournemouth on goal difference.

That's three Europa League defeats for Milan this season. They lost their opener at home to Benfica 2-0 and were beaten by three at Bournemouth, with a single 4-0 win over Austria's Salzburg to show for their efforts.

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