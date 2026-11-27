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Goncalo Ramos has the Cagliari match in his sights. A collision with Lorenzo Pirola forced the Portuguese forward off at half-time against Olympiacos yesterday. The former PSG player left the Geōrgios Karaiskakīs stadium limping, prompting some concern. The blow to his shin is due to be assessed today or tomorrow, and the Portuguese forward is in less pain.

Milan's medical staff have no concerns about their No. 9, who has a very good chance of starting at Cagliari's Unipol Domus next Monday. Pulisic and Moreira will play alongside the Pistolero , with Cisse ready to come on during the match.

Today's training session will be crucial for Amorim. The Portuguese coach's main aim is to get as many players back as possible for the difficult trip to Sardinia. Francesco Camarda will certainly be available as his ankle pain continues to subside.

Strahinja Pavlović has a very good chance of returning for the trip to Cagliari: the Serbian defender is completing the follow-up already scheduled after his episodes of colic, in line with the plan drawn up with Milan's medical staff. He will most likely start on the bench. The former Salzburg player was left out of the squad for the trip to Athens.

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Modric's return is less certain. The Croatian midfielder has a muscle problem in the rectus femoris of his right thigh but wants to grit his teeth and be available in Cagliari.