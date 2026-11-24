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Milan are not just looking for a striker. Owner Gerry Cardinale wants to strengthen several areas of Ruben Amorim's squad in January and give the coach more depth. The second-choice players are not performing at the level of the starters. Milan need stronger alternatives to go all the way in the Coppa Italia and Europa League and finish in the league's top four. The Serie A title is not an objective, but it remains a dream.

Real Madrid's Endrick remains their first choice up front, despite the muscle problem he picked up against Celta Vigo at the weekend. It will keep him out for the next two to three weeks. The parties have worked on a deal for days, and Milan could make a first official offer to Real Madrid by mid-December. Roma are also strongly interested in the Brazilian and would take him on loan, while Milan want a permanent deal, with at most a very high buy-back clause for Madrid, who are still reluctant to give up control of the player.

Milan are waiting to confirm Markus Krösche's arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt as their new head of football, while also working on a new left-back. No candidate stands out yet. For now, the club are assessing what they need and which opportunities the transfer market might offer. They will not necessarily pursue a big name, but a player who fits the Portuguese coach's style of play.

Pervis Estupinan is highly likely to leave, with interest in him from Spain. His departure would free up a place for Noussair Mazraoui, the Moroccan full-back with a Dutch passport whose Manchester United contract expires in 2028. It is too early to know whether he features in new manager Pochettino's plans. If not, he will leave in January. Amorim is a big admirer and has spoken about him to those handling transfers.

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Alejandro Balde also has a year and a half left on his contract, and Barcelona want to sell him in January after failing to do so in the summer. His agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to several clubs, including Italian sides and Milan, who have him on their list. Balde has made just five appearances this season, totalling 125 minutes across La Liga and the Champions League. If he wants to play, he must decide to leave Barcelona.

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL

Milan could also turn to Serie A. They are interested in Gabriele Calvani, the 22-year-old centre-back who can play at full-back and is at Frosinone but owned by Genoa (with whom talks over Comotto are ongoing), and Juan Miranda, who is negotiating a new deal with Bologna, with his current contract expiring in 2028. Calvani would be an important addition to the Italian squad list, though he remains untested at the highest level. Miranda is a long-standing target with experience, including internationally. His transfer fee would exceed €15 million.