Milan, the estimate of the money lost by the club without qualification for Europe in the accounts

This afternoon AC Milan’s Board of Directors approved the closing of the accounts for the 2025/2026 season, the last with Giorgio Furlani in office as the club’s chief executive. There are two standout figures: revenue of €464.6 million, just over double what it was four years ago, and the accounts closed in the red with a €24 million loss after three consecutive profitable financial years.





That return to the red was mainly down to an expected factor: AC Milan failed to qualify for the European cups in the 2025/2026 season, and the sporting setback hit the club financially. The club estimated the losses from missing out on Europe at around €70-80 million.