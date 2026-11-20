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Genoa sporting director Melissano and Beppe Riso, Cristian Comotto’s agent, shook hands in recent days. When the transfer window reopens on 1 January, the young Milan talent will move to play under manager De Rossi.

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Barring a late twist, Genoa's first winter signing will be the Milan talent. Comotto worked with Melissano at Spezia last season, and Genoa's new sporting director pushed for the deal and brought it to fruition.

Genoa have moved ahead of Parma and Monza, who have tracked the Italy Under-20 international for several months, and now want to finalise the details with Milan. The deal is expected to be a loan with an option to buy and a buy-back option, allowing Milan to retain control of a player they consider key to their future.

Last summer, Comotto signed a new Milan contract running until 2031. It was a clear sign of Cardinale's faith in his future. For now, Amorim needs to build a solid foundation to take the club back towards the top of the table, leaving Comotto in a tougher position. The Portuguese manager cannot do without Modric's class or Rabiot's leadership. Comotto has learned important lessons from both, but has had very little playing time so far.

Two appearances totalling four minutes in Serie A, and just 14 minutes in the Europa League. Too little, far too little even for a young talent born in 2008. The idea is for him to develop under De Rossi, one of the greatest Italian midfielders. An agreement in principle is already in place. The final terms still need to be settled.

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Comotto remains very attached to Milan but has already spoken enthusiastically about the prospect of joining one of Italian football's historic clubs.