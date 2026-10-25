Milan: Ramos returns to the starting line-up in Udine, where he proved decisive for PSG in the Supercoppa

Amid a run of bad news, Milan and Ruben Amorim have one reason for relief: Gonçalo Ramos has recovered from fatigue in his left soleus muscle, which forced him to miss the Bournemouth game. Tests ruled out any injury. The Portuguese player trained normally on Friday and Saturday and is available to start in Udine.





The Bluenergy Stadium holds good memories for Ramos. He scored against Tottenham in the 94th minute in August 2025 to take PSG to penalties, where they went on to win the first European Super Cup in their history.