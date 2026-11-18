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Both sides want to continue together: Cardinale expects to conclude talks over Adrien Rabiot’s renewal soon. Negotiations with his mother Veronique are at an advanced stage.

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His latest outstanding performances are a happy coincidence: Milan had made up their minds some time ago. Ruben Amorim, after all, had revealed Milan's plans back in September, surprising everyone.

His start to the season, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 9 matches, has only strengthened the case. Rabiot is now Milan's most urgent contractual priority. Talks with his mother Veronique have taken place almost daily in recent weeks and produced real progress: a new deal until 2030 is ready for him (his current one expires in 2028). It includes an option for a further season in the club's favour. Those final details should be settled in the coming hours.

Milan and Rabiot have already reached a basic agreement on salary and terms. Only the final steps remain. From next week, he could be called to the club's headquarters on any day to put pen to paper. That would be great news for Milan, Cardinale's project and Amorim. Rabiot is Milan's present and will also be their future, with both sides aiming to win trophies together.

The groundwork is done. Now they need one last push to keep a happy partnership going. The club will also give him a pay rise: the Frenchman currently earns 3.5 million, and that figure could rise to 5 million plus bonuses, as with Pulisic.

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That will disappoint those who wanted to interfere, Napoli first and foremost. The many rumours of the summer, his supposed longing for Allegri and doubts over his future at Milan now seem a lifetime ago. Rabiot is not leaving. He is doubling down. Amorim has got through to the Frenchman and freed him on the pitch. In return, Rabiot has delivered leadership, top-level performances, goals and assists. Not bad at all.