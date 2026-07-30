Milan, Pulisic returned to Milanello today: the American trains with Santi Gimenez

Christian Pulisic returned to Milanello this morning after his post-World Cup holiday with the United States. He had initially been due back on Wednesday 29 June, but AC Milan gave him an extra day for logistical reasons.





Captain America will begin work on regaining fitness after the usual medical tests and recovering from the micro-fracture to his right fibula suffered in the last match against Belgium. Also back is Santiago Gimenez, the Mexican striker who returned a few hours before the American and is also recovering from the ankle problem suffered with Mexico.