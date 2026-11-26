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AC Milan emerged victorious in a chaotic six-goal encounter at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, overcoming an early setback to secure a 4-2 win. The match featured standout performances from Milan's younger core, including a dominant display from Alphadjo Cisse.

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AC Milan navigated a tactical rollercoaster in Piraeus, eventually asserting their superior efficiency in the final third to secure a 4-2 victory over Olympiacos. The match began in disappointing fashion for the Rossoneri when Mike Maignan inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 31st minute, handing the hosts a lead they arguably deserved based on their early pressure. However, the second half saw a complete shift in momentum as Milan's transition play became increasingly lethal against the Greek side's high defensive line.

The game truly exploded after the interval, with four goals scored in a frantic 25-minute window. Omari Hutchinson ignited the comeback before Alphadjo Cissè dominated the penalty area to put Milan in the ascendancy.

Despite Jota Silva and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen finding the net for Olympiacos, Milan’s ability to generate high-quality chances - evidenced by their 2.29 xG compared to the hosts' 1.56 -proved decisive. A late strike from Diego Moreira in stoppage time finally quelled the atmosphere in Greece, sealing three vital points for the visitors.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Maignan - 4/10

A difficult evening for the Frenchman, headlined by a calamitous own goal in the 31st minute. While he recorded four saves and faced five shots on target, the psychological impact of the own goal seemed to affect the backline's organisation for periods. He struggled to command his area during the set-piece chaos that led to his error.

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Mario Gila - 7/10

The most composed member of the back three. Gila was vital to Milan's build-up play, completing 64 accurate passes (a team high) from 70 attempts. His ability to step out of the defensive line helped bypass the Olympiacos press during the second-half revival.

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Koni De Winter - 5/10

Looked uncomfortable against the lateral movements of Jota Silva. He was substituted in the 53rd minute after several lapses in positioning. His physical profile helped in duels, but he lacked the agility required for this specific tactical match-up.

Sankhoun Diawara - 6/10

A busy performance on the right side of the back three. Diawara led the team with 10 defensive interventions and won three duels. While he was part of a unit that conceded twice, his individual defensive work rate was essential during Olympiacos' periods of sustained pressure before he was withdrawn in the 67th minute.

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Midfield

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

A steadying influence in the centre of the park. Rabiot focused on ball retention and recycling possession, allowing the more explosive attackers to flourish. He did not record any direct goal involvements but provided the structural integrity Milan needed when the game turned into a transition battle.

Ardon Jashari - 6/10

Jashari provided the grit in the engine room. He was involved early with a blocked shot in the 6th minute and worked hard to disrupt Remo Freuler. His distribution was safe, contributing to Milan's 59% possession share.

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Diego Moreira - 8/10

An industrious performance on the flank that was rewarded with a well-taken goal in the 95th minute. Moreira was a constant threat on the break, recording multiple shots and providing the width that stretched the Olympiacos back four. His late goal (0.55 xG) was a masterclass in composure during a fast break.

Pervis Estupinan - 5/10

Substituted at half-time after a largely anonymous 45 minutes. He struggled to impact the final third and was often pinned back by the overlapping runs of Marcus Holmgren Pedersen. His departure sparked a tactical shift that ultimately won Milan the game.

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Attack

Alphadjo Cisse - 8/10

Cisse was a physical powerhouse, accumulating 1.12 xG across 4 total shots. He scored a vital goal in the 63rd minute with a header from close range and was a constant nuisance for Retsos and Pirola. His movement in the box was elite throughout his 85 minutes on the pitch.

Omari Hutchinson - 9/10

The undisputed player of the match. Hutchinson provided the spark Milan needed early in the second half, not only scoring the equaliser in the 56th minute with a clinical finish following a fast break, but also delivering two assists for Cisse's and Pulisic's goals. His pace, creativity and quality in transition proved too much for Olympiacos to handle, making him the driving force behind Milan's second-half turnaround.

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Gonçalo Ramos - 5/10

A frustrating night for the striker who struggled to get involved in the play. He was hooked at half-time as the manager sought more mobility and verticality in the final third. He failed to register a significant shot on target during his stint.

Substitutes & Manager

Yunus Musah - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Estupiñán and provided much-needed energy. His ball-carrying abilities helped Milan transition from defence to attack more effectively in the second period.

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Christian Pulisic - 8/10

Introduced in the 45th minute, Pulisic brought immediate quality. He was credited with a goal in the 71st minute and missed a big chance late on, but his presence forced the Olympiacos defence into deeper, more defensive stances.

Fikayo Tomori - 6/10

Replaced De Winter in the 53rd minute. He looked more suited to the pace of the game and helped stabilise the central defensive area during the chaotic final half-hour.

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Filippo Terracciano - 6/10

A late introduction for Diawara (67') who performed his defensive duties without much fuss, ensuring Milan saw out the result.

Christian Comotto - N/A

Came on in the 85th minute for Cissè; insufficient time to influence the game significantly.

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Ruben Amorim (Manager) - 8/10

Amorim showed great tactical flexibility. Recognising that his starting XI was being outmanoeuvred, his double substitution at half-time (Musah and Pulisic) completely changed the complexion of the game. He successfully exploited the spaces behind the Olympiacos full-backs to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win.