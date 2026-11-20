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Milan are preparing to resume their season against Frosinone at San Siro on Sunday at 6pm. This morning’s training session at Milanello, two days before the match, was the second with all their internationals back and the full squad present apart from the injured players. It provided important indications.

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Strahinja Pavlovic again completed only part of the session with the squad, and that is bad news for Ruben Amorim. The Serbian defender missed both the Europa League match against Ferencvaros and the league victory away to Genoa because of a particularly troublesome bout of renal colic.

The former Salzburg player has spent almost two weeks out and cannot be at 100% fitness. He is ready to grit his teeth to make himself available to the club and his manager, but a final decision on his inclusion in the squad will come tomorrow.

The back four against Frosinone is set to feature Gila on the right, Diawara and the ever-present De Winter in the centre, with Bartesaghi expected to come into the starting line-up on the left.

Tomorrow, on the eve of Milan-Frosinone, Milan will train again in the morning at the Milanello training centre. After lunch, at 2pm, Ruben Amorim will hold his press conference. As has become customary this season before home matches at San Siro, the team will stay at a hotel in the evening.

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Maignan has fully recovered from his injury and will be on the pitch as expected against Alvini's Frosinone, one of the most pleasant surprises at the start of this season.