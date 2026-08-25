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Nkunku MilanGetty Images

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Milan, Nkunku has completed his medical with Leipzig: the details of the deal and when he will sign

AC Milan

The French striker leaves AC Milan after just one season: Aston Villa deal done

According to SkyDeChristopher Nkunku has completed the second part of his medical with RB Leipzig: the French forward arrived in Germany last night and immediately underwent an initial round of medical tests.


AC Milan and RB Leipzig have wrapped up the deal as a paid loan worth €3 million, with an option to buy for a figure slightly below €30 million. If the German club trigger that option, a further three-year contract is ready for Nkunku.


Later today, the former AC Milan player is expected to sign for RB Leipzig.

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