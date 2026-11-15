Milan need a change on the flanks: Amorim turns his attention back to his protégé Mazraoui for January

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A back four has marked a first tactical turning point for Amorim and his Milan, who have found their feet, especially in the league. But the new tactical set-up also changes their transfer priorities: the Portuguese manager could do with a specialist full-back who can play on either flank. That versatile defender could be Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui.

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The Morocco international is a player Amorim rates highly, having coached him during his time with the Red Devils. In Manchester United's difficult season, Mazraoui has made five Premier League appearances, two in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup. It has hardly been the most exciting spell of his time in England.

In Amorim's back four, Mazraoui could play at right-back, left-back or, if needed, centre-back. He remains on excellent terms with Amorim, and AC Milan made contact last summer to gauge his willingness to move.

Interest could resurface in the coming days. Born in 1997, Mazraoui is top of AC Milan's list if they decide to strengthen at full-back. Estupinan could make way for him, having been at odds with everyone around the club for some time.

At Manchester United, Pochettino will have the final say on Mazraoui, having just been appointed the club's new manager in place of Carrick. AC Milan wait and hope.