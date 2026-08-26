Milan, Leao’s summer of ‘no’: the Portuguese forward turned down a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Rafael Leao has returned to training with the group and is technically available to Ruben Amorim for Friday night's match at San Siro. The transfer situation is still developing, with intermediaries and agents working to find the best possible solution from both a sporting and financial point of view. Right now, it's a straight fight between Galatasaray and Aston Villa, while Tottenham made enquiries through Jorge Mendes but went no further.





In recent days, according to what our editorial team has gathered, Leao has turned down a lucrative offer, both for AC Milan and for the player himself, from Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal: he is not interested in playing in the Saudi Arabian league.