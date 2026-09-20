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imago-sport-1083569387.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
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Milan, have you seen Athekame? The Frenchman's superb start with Fonseca's Lyon

AC Milan

Swiss full-back Athekame left AC Milan last summer to join Lyon on a dry loan

Athekame's big night. The Swiss full-back stole the show in Lyon's emphatic 4-0 win over Rennes, scoring the temporary 3-0 and repeatedly driving down his flank. Fonseca has clearly played a key role in the Swiss player's superb start to the season, with 2 goals and 1 assist in 5 matches, and the understanding between the two clicked almost immediately.


Lyon are reaping the rewards of a player improving fast: last summer's shrewd move is delivering exactly what they hoped for. Milan, meanwhile, are also pleased with the progress of the Swiss Under-21, and with the deal structure, which does not include an option to buy. Amorim personally made the decision to send him out for a new experience, with Cardinale's full approval, in order to free up places on the squad list.


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