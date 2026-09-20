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cm grafica ossola milan 2025 26 16 9Calciomercato
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Milan Futuro come from behind to win away at Villa Valle: Ossola the standout performer

AC Milan

Ossola confirms himself as the added man in Milan Futuro’s start to the season

Navarro's AC Milan Futuro hit back straight away. After Villa Valle took the lead, Ossola struck again with a lovely dink late in the first half. The Rossoneri attacking midfielder, wearing the captain's armband, is proving to be the extra man at the start of the season. Talented youngster Pandolfi sealed the win when he found the right corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The 2008-born player is certainly among the most interesting prospects who can add value to the Rossoneri second team's journey.

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