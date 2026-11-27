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Milan Futuro could not follow their opening win in the Premier League International Cup U21 with another victory. Navarro's young Milan side beat Everton 2-1 in their first match, then lost 2-1 in their second Group B game.

Milan's official website reported: "O. Kyeremeh has the first sight of goal in the seventh minute, but Bouyer holds his low shot. Sala responds in the 10th minute with a curling effort from distance, which Hilson saves. Stoke City take the lead in the 22nd minute: Nixon crosses for O. Kyeremeh's right-footed

finish

. Balentien bursts forward in the 25th minute but Hilson stops him. Enabulele tries his luck in the 29th minute without success, then goes close a minute later after a Milan mistake. Stoke double their lead in the 31st minute: Pinder receives the ball and fires a left-footed shot across goal into the corner. Pandolfi's free-kick comes to nothing in the 33rd minute. Hilson produces a remarkable save from Plazzotta in the 34th minute, then denies Pandolfi too. Bouyer keeps out O. Kyeremeh in the 43rd minute. It is 2-0 at half-time.

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Sala meets Cappelletti's cross in the 53rd minute, but Hilson is there to gather. Guernier shoots from near the edge of the area in the 63rd minute, and the ball goes wide after a slight deflection. Idrissi forces another save from Hilson in the 66th minute. Perera also threatens in the 67th minute after quick play in a tight space. Bouyer is alert to O. Kyeremeh in the 73rd minute. Milan Futuro pull a goal back in the 79th minute to reopen the contest: Balentien produces a fine solo run and beats Hilson with an angled shot from inside the area. Bonomi has two chances in stoppage time but cannot convert either. Pandolfi's free-kick offers one last hope, but Hilson is not caught out. Stoke City U21 2-1 Milan Futuro".

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MATCH DETAILS

STOKE CITY 2-1 MILAN FUTURO

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STOKE CITY (4-2-3-1): Hilson; Mears, Anderson, Lenihan (75' Agina), Dauda; Morrison, Enabulele; Nixon, F. Achu (46' Fearn), Pinder (89' Alcock); O. Kyeremeh (89' Bradbury). Subs: Clothier; Collins; Midwood. Coach: Joyce.

MILAN FUTURO (4-2-3-1): Bouyer; Cappelletti (75' Bonomi), Cissé, Pagliei (85' Zukić), Borsani (64' Perera); Pandolfi, Sala; Vos, Plazzotta (64' Idrissi), Guernier; Balentien. Subs: Pantelin; Colombo; Borsa. Coach: Navarro.

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Referee: Carl Baker (ENG).

Goals: 22' O. Kyeremeh (SC), 31' Pinder (SC), 79' Balentien (MF).

Booked: 44' Sala (MF), 47' Anderson (SC), 56' Plazzotta (MF).