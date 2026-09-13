Milan, former players on fire: not only Gimenez, but also Fullkrug and Nkunku on target

Everyone got on the scoresheet. Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug, former Milan strikers, all scored on the same matchday. The Mexican struck for Porto, ending a drought that had lasted since 23 September 2025, then came the Frenchman's first goal for Leipzig. The German was on target again too and, after scoring the winner against Leipzig last week, made it 1-1 for Werder against Cologne, once again proving decisive.





Fullkrug does not stop - The former Rossoneri panzer finished as Bundesliga top scorer with the Bremen side in the 2022-23 season, ironically level on goals with Nkunku. So far he has one goal in the DFB-Pokal and two in the league. In Germany he is already up to three goals in four matches, also counting the cup round.





Nkunku scores too - Christopher Nkunku also had good news. After his lacklustre display on the shores of Lake Como, albeit capped by an assist, the French playmaker found the net in Leipzig’s crushing 5-0 win over Hamburg. The former Milan man came on in the 34th minute of the first half to replace Assan Ouédraogo. He made it 3-0 in the second half, putting the exclamation mark on his side's performance.





Gimenez like Ramos - Bebote scored from the penalty spot in the final minute of Porto's emphatic win over Casa Pia. The goal ended a drought that had lasted since 23 September 2025, when he had scored in Milan-Lecce in the Coppa Italia. Meanwhile, Gonçalo Ramos, in Rossonero, is on one goal in four matches, the decisive one scored against Venezia.



















