Milan, former player Pato weighs in on Goncalo Ramos: "I watched him several times at the World Cup, here is why he is different from the other strikers"

Goncalo Ramos is now the most expensive signing in the club’s history after the Rossoneri paid €75 million to PSG. That fee has brought a level of expectation and pressure well beyond the norm. Alexandre Pato, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, moved to reassure AC Milan fans with a wholly positive verdict on the Portuguese forward.





Pato said this about Ramos: "I’d back Gonçalo with my eyes closed. I covered the World Cup and saw him several times there: he is very strong. He plays a different game from that of the classic centre-forward because he is

mobile

, drops deep to take part in the build-up, links play well and can also drift wide to help his team-mates make runs. I really hope he manages to score a lot of goals"