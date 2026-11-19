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Milan dream of signing Scott McTominay. The Scottish midfielder has yet to reach an agreement with Napoli and talks over a new contract are on hold because of his high wage demands. AC Milan hope to take advantage of the impasse, with Adidas in their corner.

According to QS, Gerry Cardinale’s plans include strengthening the squad further in future transfer windows, targeting the areas Amorim and the management staff see as its biggest weaknesses. Defence, attack and midfield are all in focus. A major midfield signing could come straight from Serie A.

With his Napoli contract expiring in June 2028, the McTominay question remains unresolved. Talks over a new deal for the Scot are on hold over his demand for 7 million a season, which the club consider excessive, and his wish to understand De Laurentiis's plans for the club. Real Madrid and Manchester United are monitoring the situation, while AC Milan are also watching.

AC Milan could also lean on a surprise ally. In recent weeks, news has emerged of an agreement with Adidas, who will return to supplying Milan's kit from the 2028-29 season and pay the club around €500 million over the next 10 seasons. The German company will provide Milan with €50 million a season, plus further clauses linked to sporting results.

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The deal puts Cardinale's team back ahead of Juventus in the kit sponsorship rankings. Scott McTominay, an Adidas ambassador and one of the company's key faces, would be the icing on the cake. Milan and Adidas want to bring in a high-profile ambassador to maximise the deal's benefits, both on and off the pitch.