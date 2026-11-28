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Endrick, Tresoldi, Varela, Inacio, Mazraoui and Balde. Milan are set to be major players in the January transfer window, with soon-to-be sporting director Markus Krosche set to benefit from a substantial recruitment budget provided by Gerry Cardinale.

Ruben Amorim will get his way on three or four requests made to the club's hierarchy (a striker, a wide player, a defender and possibly a central midfielder). But how is that possible in a season when the accounts will lack revenue from participation in the current Champions League? The answer is simple, though the rules are complex: the RedBird fund will finance the signings, but the cost will leave the club with end-of-season accounts it will want to forget.

Cardinale will go all in: Gerry Cardinale completed a €50 million capital injection in the summer and has indicated that he is willing to put more money into the club.

That backing will allow Milan to go all in on transfers with a clearly stated aim: the club cannot afford to miss out on qualification for next season's Champions League. Cardinale will do everything he can to give Amorim the best squad possible, even if it significantly worsens the accounts. He may even have his sights set higher, at least in Italy.

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The accounts will show a substantial loss: Cardinale invested around €160 million last summer. The €73 million spent on Goncalo Ramos has already been included in the accounts for the year ending 30 June 2026, but the deals for Gila, Moreira, Kostic, Diawara and Hutchinson (a loan with a fee) have not.



Even without any sales, the club's accounts would be under considerable strain. The further €50 million to €60 million earmarked as a "potential" spending budget for this January window would add substantially to it.

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Losses of €140 million: Milan closed their 2025/2026 accounts with their first loss after three years of profits under the Elliott fund. Alessandro Giudice, an economics journalist at Corriere dello Sport, forecasts that Cardinale is choosing to increase the deficit to make the team more competitive.

If everything goes as expected, the end-of-season deficit should rise from €24 million in 2025/2026 to more than €140 million. Another capital injection from the owners will partly offset that loss.

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UEFA will be watching: The accounts are set to deteriorate even without winter transfer activity, but Cardinale is choosing to take a risk rather than proceed cautiously. Those figures will inevitably prompt UEFA to intervene and place the club under a new settlement agreement under Financial Fair Play rules.

UEFA does not count cash injections from owners as positive contributions and will therefore require Milan to make substantial progress towards recovery. With no such restrictions in place yet, Cardinale is pressing ahead. A sustained return to the Champions League, and the revenue it brings, would help the club reach a sustainable position sooner.