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Heavy rain greeted Milan at Milanello this morning for their final training session before an early-afternoon departure for Athens. They face hosts Olympiacos tomorrow evening at the Stadio Geōrgios Karaiskakīs .

Fikayo Tomori, who missed the match against Bologna with a right hamstring injury, has returned to full training with the squad. The English defender will travel with the squad for the Europa League trip and will be ready to help the team after the break.

After Luka Modric and Strahinja Pavlovic, Milan have a third absentee ahead of tomorrow's match against Olympiacos. Francesco Camarda missed the final training session. The Milan academy product has an ankle problem and is not expected to be included in the squad for the trip to Athens to face Olympiacos.

The updated list of unavailable Milan players is Saelemaekers, Gabbia, Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, P. Terracciano, Modric, Pavlovic and Camarda. Ruben Amorim will therefore have no recognised striker as an alternative to Goncalo Ramos, although Alphadjo Cisse

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Milan cannot afford to slip up against Olympiacos after losing three of their first four Europa League matches. Another defeat could jeopardise their campaign. Cardinale and the Portuguese coach have made clear they want to progress in the competition, making preparation for this match all the more important.

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL Watch

Milan will field their strongest possible XI despite several significant absences. Maignan returns in goal after serving a one-match suspension for the red card he received at Bournemouth. Gila will play on the right of the back four, with the ever-present De Winter alongside Diawara and Bartesaghi favoured over Estupinan at left-back. Jashari will run the midfield, with Musah and Rabiot completing the trio. The biggest questions concern the front three and who will support Ramos: Cisse is expected to play instead of Pulisic, with Moreira on the opposite flank.