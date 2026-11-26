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Milan looked in trouble against Olympiacos in Greece, but goals from Hutchinson, Cisse, Pulisic and Morera secured a thrilling comeback win. Amorim spoke to Sky afterwards:

Did that second half change your Europa League season?

"It certainly changes our future. We played well in the second half, but we made a lot of mistakes again and we need to improve. But we've got a lot of players back, and it was a positive night."

On the finish:

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"It's better to finish games like that, winning, of course. We have a lot to do to become a very strong team, but the spirit is there. It's the start of something."

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Next matches CGL Serie A 14:45 MIL

Is it still a question of mentality?

"I think this is the biggest problem: focusing on the small details, like set-pieces, defending our goal and the plays we need to make. That comes with time and

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experience

. The technical side matters, but concentration is the most important thing. It's difficult to play at that physical level every three days, but it's even harder to always have that pressure to win."

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On Hutchinson:

"I always expect this from him. He has the potential to do much more. He has talent, like other players in the squad. It's no surprise. He has a lot of talent. It's mentality that counts."

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How do you explain the counter-attacks you faced?

"We lost the ball without being under pressure while trying to play it. We left Jashari alone to build play, with four of our players behind their midfielders. When we had the ball, we gave it away without being under pressure. Koni (De Winter, editor's note) sometimes played the ball into areas where there was pressure when he should have carried it forward. He's responsible for pushing the team up and leading us as we play out. We were putting ourselves in areas where they were pressing."

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Your first comeback win of the season:

"I think it's a good feeling. If you look at the game against Benfica, we had several chances. We created more than we did today. You need to see it to believe it, and today we saw that we came back from two goals down and won 4-2. Our

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confidence

will grow."