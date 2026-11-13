Milan, Amorim hopes Tomori will recover: here’s when the English defender could return to action

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After spending almost an entire summer as an outsider at AC Milan, Fikayo Tomori made himself fully available to Amorim, showing great professionalism and love for the AC Milan shirt.

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The Englishman has shown he can be an asset to the team, particularly as the Portuguese manager rotates his squad across Serie A and the Europa League.

Since 28 October, Fikayo Tomori has been sidelined after suffering an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his right thigh during the first half of Milan's league match against Bologna. The injury ruled the former Chelsea player out of the subsequent Serie A and Europa League matches against Inter, Ferencvaros and Genoa. With Gabbia also facing a lengthy spell out, De Winter has had to work overtime.

Tomori is working hard to return after the international break on 22 November, when Alvini's surprise package Frosinone visit San Siro. His recovery is going well, but Milan won't rush him back and risk a recurrence. He is more likely to play in the difficult Europa League away match against Olympiacos in Piraeus on 26 November.

With several clubs interested ahead of the transfer market's reopening in January, Tomori is keeping an eye on his options as he works towards a return. Spanish clubs, including Barcelona, and Premier League clubs have made enquiries in recent days. Milan could choose to take a fee now rather than risk losing him for free in July, given that his contract is expiring.