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The season has started in the worst possible way for Borussia Monchengladbach. They have just one league win and one draw, sit bottom of the table and are already six points behind Paderborn, Cologne and Mainz. A change of manager in mid-September, when Polanski departed and former Genoa boss Blessi arrived, has not had the desired effect.

Few positives have emerged so far, but one young talent has already drawn serious transfer interest: Wael Mohya. Plenty of clubs are watching him and, according to TeamTalk, he could be one of the first names Krosche puts forward for Milan.

WHO IS WAEL MOHYA? Born in 2008, the attacking midfielder is practically a 2009-born player: his birthday falls on 31 December. He was born in Mettmann, Germany, to a family of Moroccan origin and holds both passports. He moved from SV Straelen to Borussia Monchengladbach at a very young age and progressed through their youth ranks. Last season, he made a remarkable double leap, moving from the Under-17s to the Under-19s before becoming a permanent member of the first-team squad.

Borussia showed their faith in Mohya by handing him his debut at just 16 years and 347 days old, making him the youngest debutant in the club's history. Then-manager Polanski praised him: "Wael comes onto the pitch every day with a smile, showing commitment and joy in playing. That's exactly the kind of attitude we want to see from him." Sporting director Rioland Virkus was equally impressed: "We're convinced of his qualities. Borussia want to give young players this opportunity."

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A WIRTZ-LIKE TALENT Mohya is a natural attacking midfielder who excels between the lines behind the forwards and can also play as an attack-minded central midfielder. He is one of the high-impact No.10s German football has produced in recent years, in the mould of Musiala, despite his misfortune with those sadly well-known fitness problems, or Wirtz.



Quick and agile, Mohya thrives in one-on-one situations, both in tight spaces and when driving forward. He carries the ball comfortably with either foot and, despite his youth, does not shy away from duels or physical challenges.

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RISING NUMBERS AND "KLOPP'S PROJECT" Despite Gladbach's struggles, Mohya has stood out at the start of this season. The German Cup has been the club's only real bright spot so far. Across the cup and league, Mohya has made 12 appearances, scored three goals and provided one assist. He was particularly decisive in their only win, a 3-2 victory over Stuttgart.

He holds two passports and has so far chosen to represent Germany at youth international level. A switch to Morocco remains possible, but new national-team head coach Jurgen Klopp has already made his move. Klopp wants to try pairing Mohya with Wirtz, now at Liverpool, to help Mohya develop the same technical and tactical qualities Klopp values so highly.

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TRANSFER INTEREST HEATS UP Mohya has attracted plenty of attention since making his debut. As TeamTalk reports, Borussia Monchengladbach's league position is now prompting numerous clubs to prepare a move, hoping they might secure him at a reduced price.

Brighton and Liverpool have made strong moves, while German heavyweights Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen remain in the background, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Milan are also in the race. Their new sporting director, Markus Krosche, is a Bundesliga expert and has already added Mohya to his list of potential signings. Gladbach do not want to sell, but offers exceeding €30 million to €40 million could at least open talks.