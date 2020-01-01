Mikel shines, Nwakaeme scores as Trabzonspor go top of Super Lig

The Nigerian stars played crucial roles as Huseyin Cimsir’s men secured their 12th win of the season at Eryaman Stadyumu

John Obi Mikel was impressive while his compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme found the back of the net to inspire Trabzonspor to the top of the Turkish Super Lig after a 2-0 victory against Genclerbirligi on Saturday.

Mikel, who suffered racist abuse lately in , placed the unfortunate incident behind him, by delivering a solid defensive performance for Huseyin Cimsir’s men.

The former Super Eagles captain made two tackles and had an 85% passing accuracy to help his side keep a clean sheet at Eryaman Stadyumu.

After Jose Sosa opened the scoring for the Black Sea Storm, Nwakaeme then sealed the victory with his 11th goal of the season.

The Nigerian stars featured for the duration of the game while international Badou Ndiaye was replaced in the 90th minute.

Mikel and Nwakaeme will hope to continue their outstanding performances when Trabzonspor take on BB Erzurumspor in a Cup tie on Thursday.