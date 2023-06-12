‘Mikel Arteta wants him’ – Robert Pires says Arsenal ‘willing to pay big money’ for Moises Caicedo

Arsenal legend Robert Pires claims his old club could spend big to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the summer.

Pires says Arsenal willing to match asking price

Backed to be a success at Arsenal

Chelsea keen on signing the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The former French international winger claimed that Mikel Arteta is desperate to have Moises Caicedo in his team and that the Premier League giants are ready to spend big to secure the midfielder's signature.

He stated that the Ecuadorian would be a great hit in Arsenal's playing style.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to El Canal del Futbol, the former Gunners star said, "I hope he signs for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta wants him, he’s got all the tools needed to succeed at Arsenal. The club are willing to pay big money for him, and that’s a testament to his ability."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners did try to sign the 21-year-old in January but Brighton were not interested in letting the player leave at that point as they rejected two bids. They have again shown interest in the midfielder, but this time they will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOISES CAICEDO? With multiple clubs currently interested in the player, Brighton are likely to demand a fee close to £80m and it remains to be seen where Caicedo will play next season.