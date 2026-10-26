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Mike Verweij reveals: ‘It would be very strange if Ajax sold him in the winter’

Ajax
Y. Baas

Jordi Cruyff appears reluctant to sell players this winter, Mike Verweij reveals on De Telegraaf's Kick-off podcast. Winning the title is Ajax's number one priority this season.

With Daley Blind returning to the Ajax team, Pim Sedee fears for Youri Baas's place. Verweij, however, does not expect a winter departure. 

"It really depends on where they stand then," the Ajax correspondent begins. "I think they are putting everything into winning the title. It would be very strange if they sold Baas in the winter while they are right in the thick of the title race." 

Last summer, Baas came very close to a transfer. Francesco Farioli's FC Porto showed strong interest, but Ajax ultimately refused to cooperate. "A lot happened in the summer," Baas himself confirmed. 

Baas is no longer an undisputed starter in the Ajax defence under Míchel Sánchez, although he has still featured in 14 matches so far this season. Given Ajax's sporting interests, a winter departure looks unthinkable. 

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Alongside Blind, Baas faces competition from Dies Janse. The left-footed defender spent last year on loan at FC Groningen but is now looking to seize his chance at Ajax. 

"I think Ajax see the greatest future in Janse," Verweij believes. "You also have to look at who you can best sell in the end. Janse is, of course, much more of a Premier League type. Big and strong. He can play football well, too. I don’t know whether a Premier League club would be quick to buy Youri Baas, although he is the better footballer."

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