Mika Godts has reached a personal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, De Telegraaf reports. The Parisians must now strike a deal with Ajax, who are said to want around €60 million.

If Ajax and PSG reach an agreement, Godts will sign a contract at the Parc des Princes until mid-2031 or 2032. "We’ll work that out," agent Niels De Jonck said.

"Mika has received a salary indication and agrees in principle. PSG have made it clear they absolutely want Mika. And Mika wants to go to Paris, but that seems logical to me if you can move from the Eredivisie to the two-time Champions League winners.”

"He and his wife are having a very good time in Amsterdam and Mika was keen to win more trophies with Ajax. But when this opportunity comes along, everything changes.”

Jordi Cruijff does not really want to let Godts leave, but he also knows some figures cannot be turned down. The technical director therefore wants to secure the best possible deal. "Everyone has their own interest in this," De Jonck knows.

"That is normal. I am confident the clubs will reach an agreement on the transfer fee," the agent told De Telegraaf. Godts, 21, developed into a key player for Ajax, particularly last season, and is currently under contract until mid-2029.

After joining Ajax from KRC Genk at the start of 2024 for €1 million, the left winger quickly became an important player and eventually a star man. In 113 matches for the club, he scored 25 goals and provided 27 assists.

At the Johan Cruyff ArenA, Godts also developed into a Belgium international, although the now departed head coach Rudi García left him out of the World Cup squad. Even so, Godts now appears to be on the verge of a top transfer. Exactly how much PSG are willing to pay for him remains unknown.