Mika Godts reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain: 'Confidence that the club will come to terms with Ajax'

Mika Godts has reached a personal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, De Telegraaf reports. The Parisians now have to strike a deal with Ajax, who reportedly want around €60 million.

If Ajax and PSG reach an agreement, Godts will sign a contract in Paris until mid-2031 or 2032. "We'll work that out," agent Niels De Jonck said.

"Mika has received a salary indication and has agreed in principle. PSG have made it clear that they absolutely want Mika. And Mika wants to go to Paris, but that seems logical to me when you can move from the Eredivisie to the two-time Champions League winners.”

"His wife and he are having a very good time in Amsterdam and Mika was keen to win more trophies with Ajax. But when this opportunity comes along, everything changes.”

Although Jordi Cruyff does not really want to let Godts go, he also knows some offers cannot be turned down. The technical director therefore wants to get the very most out of the deal. "Everyone has their own interest," De Jonck knows.

"That is normal. I am confident the clubs will reach an agreement over the transfer fee," the agent said. Godts (21) developed into an influential Ajax player, particularly last season, and is currently under contract until mid-2029.



