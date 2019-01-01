Middlesbrough's Assombalonga scores 100th league goal in Bristol City draw

The DR Congo international reached the goalscoring milestone on Saturday as Boro settled for the spoils at Ashton Gate

Britt Assombalonga scored his 100th league goal in as were held to a 2-2 draw by in Saturday's Championship outing.

The 26-year-old was making his sixth league appearance of the season and gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute.

His effort was neutralised by Tommy Rowe who drew Bristol City level in the 81st minute as both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

Assombalonga's second-half effort took his tally to 100 goals in the English Football League, excluding play-offs and he has scored more times for Middlesbrough than any other club (32) since his arrival from in 2017.

Middlesbrough are 17th in the Championship table and they will be hoping to grab their second win of the season when they take on Reading after the international break on September 14.