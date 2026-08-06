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Mika GodtsImago
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Míchel Sánchez simply starts Mika Godts for Ajax; almost all new signings on the bench

Ajax vs Shelbourne
Ajax
Shelbourne
Conference League Qualification
M. ter Stegen
J. Brandt

Ajax coach Míchel Sánchez has named his line-up for the Conference League qualifier against Shelbourne. The Spaniard has chosen to leave new signings Marc ter Stegen, Julian Brandt, Caio Henrique, Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare on the bench. Daley Blind is the only 'newcomer' to start.

Maarten Paes starts in goal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Anton Gaaei, Aaron Bouwman, Blind and Owen Wijndal line up in front of the Indonesia international.

In midfield, Youri Regeer is tasked with providing control alongside Davy Klaassen and Oscar Gloukh. Gloukh scored a hat-trick in last week's 4-1 win over Vojvodina.

Further forward, Godts is 'simply' in the starting XI. The Belgian, who has a personal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, joins Steven Berghuis and striker Kasper Dolberg in attack.

Following Thursday evening's first leg, Ajax travel to Ireland to face Shelbourne next week. Their possible opponents in the play-offs for a place in the main draw will come from the tie between FC Noah and FC Sion.

Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Premier Division
Shelbourne crest
Shelbourne
SHE
St. Patrick's Athletic crest
St. Patrick's Athletic
STP

Ajax line-up: Paes; Gaaei, Bouwman, Blind, Wijndal; Klaassen, Gloukh, Regeer; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts.

Shelbourne line-up: Beach; Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris; Moore, Henry-Francis, McInroy; Mbeng, Caffrey, Kelly.

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