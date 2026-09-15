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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Míchel makes sweeping changes to Ajax line-up against Willem II: Ter Stegen does not play, Paes and Wijndal start

Ajax vs Willem II
Ajax
Willem II
Eredivisie

Ajax host promoted side Willem II on Tuesday. Coach Míchel has now named his XI for the Amsterdam side and made several changes.

Maarten Paes starts in goal this time instead of Marc ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper may be getting a rest, with the match against Excelsior already on the schedule for next Saturday. 

At right-back, Lucas Rosa gets the nod ahead of Anton Gaaei. Thilo Kehrer made a strong full debut against Fortuna Sittard and again lines up alongside Youri Baas in central defence. Owen Wijndal comes in for Caio Henrique on the left side of the defence.

In midfield, Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt keep their places for Ajax. This time, though, the Amsterdam side's Spanish coach has opted for Davy Klaassen, which means Sofyan Amrabat drops to the bench.

Further forward, Steven Berghuis provides from the right, with Oscar Gloukh operating from the left. Kasper Dolberg is Ajax's focal point against the visitors from Tilburg.

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Excelsior crest
Excelsior
EXC
Eredivisie
Willem II crest
Willem II
WII
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT

Ajax line-up: Paes; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Klaassen, Mokio, Brandt; Berghuis, Dolberg, Gloukh.

Willem II line-up:

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