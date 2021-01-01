Michael Olunga: Kenya striker scores as Al Duhail SC see off Al-Sailiya

The Harambee Star scored from the spot before he was yellow-carded and later was withdrawn in the second half

Kenya international Michael Olunga was on target as Al Duhail SC defeated Al-Sailiya 2-0 in a Qatar Stars League encounter on Thursday.

Olunga scored a 20th-minute penalty to give the away side an early 1-0 lead that remained until the first half lapsed. The former Gor Mahia and Thika United striker was yellow-carded two minutes after he scored the opener.

In the 23rd minute, Olunga's teammate Ismael Mohamed was cautioned with a yellow card too. Al-Sailiya made a change in the 36th minute when Ramin Rezaeian left the pitch and his place was filled by Ali Jasimi.

Olunga's side made a 46th-minute substitution when Mohamed Bassam was withdrawn and his position was taken by Al-Rawi. Ali Karimi was substituted by Almoez Ali in the second change Al Duhail made in the 47th minute.

Edmilson Junior scored the second goal for Olunga's side in the 52nd minute after collecting a cross from Karim Boudiaf, a goal that eventually ensured they picked their 43rd point of the season after 19 games.

The former Kashiwa Reysol striker was withdrawn two minutes after the hour mark and Mohamed Muntari came on as Al Duhail made a third change in a game they were fairly in charge of.

Mohamed Mudather became the third player to be yellow-carded in the 71st minute. Meanwhile, Al-Sailiya made the second and the third changes in the 73rd minute when Meshaa El Shamary replaced Ali while Majdi Siddiq came on to take the position of Rami Fayez respectively.

Article continues below

A final change by Al Duhail in the 85th minute saw Junior replaced by Ali Afif as they were assured of at least a win given how they were in control of the game away from home.

Olunga is expected to be among the foreign-based players who will be summoned by head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

Kenya will need to win the home tie against the Pharaohs and the away game against Claude Le Roy's side if their dream of a back-to-back Afcon qualifications remain alive.

Already, local-based stars have started training ahead of three friendly games against South Sudan and Tanzania at Kasarani in mid-March.