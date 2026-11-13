Michael Carrick bids farewell to Manchester United with an emotional message: "This love never dies"

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Michael Carrick, the former Manchester United manager, has delivered a moving farewell message to the club's supporters, in which he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he was given to lead the team, stressing that his bond with the Red Devils will remain firm despite the end of his coaching role.

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The message came after the appointment of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as the team's new manager, marking the start of a new era at Old Trafford.

According to "Marca", Carrick wanted to say goodbye to Manchester United's fans with a message recalling his bond with the club, where he spent many years as a player before returning as a coach to take charge of the team.

He thanked everyone who backed him throughout the journey. The fans came first, followed by the coaching staff and workers, right down to the players.

Managing Manchester United, Carrick said, was a great honour in his career. Not many get the chance, and he felt immense gratitude at being part of the institution.

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The responsibility at a club this size goes beyond chasing wins, he explained. It demands a genuine understanding of the history, culture and values, and a commitment to standards built up over many years. The club's distinctiveness, he added, was a constant source of inspiration.

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Part of the message went to the supporters, whom the former coach called special and unique. The finest moments of his spell, he said, came from watching their joy and sharing in the victories and the exceptional nights the team enjoyed during the year.

He wanted to give back some of the love he had received from them. That love never dies, he affirmed, and his relationship with the fans would stay firm no matter how circumstances changed.

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Results had not been what everyone wanted lately, Carrick acknowledged, yet he thanked the fans for standing by him through a difficult spell.

Their backing when results fell short meant a great deal, he explained. Loyalty in hard times reveals the true mettle of the fans, and that, he said, was one of the reasons he grew to love the club and stay attached to it for so many years.

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Thanks went too to the coaching staff, whose dedication, daily graft and constant support he praised, saluting everything they gave over their time working together.

Nor did he forget those behind the scenes, whose efforts, he noted, rarely get the attention they deserve despite their importance. He also wished the players well for the road ahead, grateful for all they offered during his time in charge.

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Carrick signed off by affirming that Manchester United would remain an integral part of his life. The end of his coaching mission, he said, would not change his pride in belonging to the club.

From now on he will follow the team from the stands as a fan, he explained, wishing it more success in the coming phase under Pochettino.