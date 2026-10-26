Mexx Meerdink lashes out at team-mate after AZ v FC Twente: ‘I was going mad. I told him that…’

Mexx Meerdink is sickened by AZ's 2-0 defeat to FC Twente. The striker believes the Alkmaar side had chances but failed to make the most of them.

"Yes, we had the upper hand, but they broke forward and scored straight away," Meerdink tells ESPN. AZ then conceded twice in the last ten minutes and threw the match away.

AZ had chances of their own. Meerdink ran in behind the Twente defence, but Mateo Chávez never played the through ball, much to the striker's frustration.

"Yes, the whole central area was open and he didn't see it," Meerdink says of his team-mate. "That's a shame, because moments like that are really important. We broke forward and there was space, but he didn't recognise it. That's a real shame."

Watching footage of his run again, Meerdink says, "I was going mad." He adds: "Yes, it's a shame. You have to spot balls like that, I think. I told him that too."

Those missed chances contributed to AZ's 2-0 defeat to FC Twente, but Meerdink refuses to call it an autumn slump. "No, I absolutely don't want to talk about that. It's simply not the start we wanted. I'm certainly not going to start talking about a slump, because it isn't one. We keep going."

With no wins in their last three league matches, AZ must quickly turn their attention to Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA this coming Saturday. Leeroy Echteld's side then host Juventus in the Europa League.