Mexico U20s vs Italy U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

El Tri gets its World Cup campaign up and running in Poland as it takes on the Azzurrini in its opening group game

Under-20s will take on Under-20s in the first group match of this year's Under-20 World Cup in .

Italy are favourites to win the group, though this should be questioned when looking at their recent results, while Mexico have a squad filled with attacking flair that could be a real problem for the European side.

Mexico stormed through qualifying, with 8-0 and 10-0 wins over Granada and Aruba respectively, while Italy have struggled recently, losing their last three matches, and they have failed to score in the most recent two.

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Higuera, L.Lopez, Alonzo Defenders Alvarez, Sepulveda, Orona, Cardenas, Trejo, Leon, Midfielders Torres, Hernandez, Dominguez, Lainez, Plascencia, Meraz, Gutierrez, Figueroa, Lozano Forwards Mascias, de la Rosa, D.Lopez

Mexico coach Diego Ramirez has a fully-fit side, and will be looking to get off to a flying start, with Diego Lainez being the man to look out for, after FIFA named him in their list of 10 players set to star in the tournament.

Possible Mexico starting XI: Higuera, Alvarez, Lopez, Orona, Leon, Meraz, Gutierrez, Dominguez, Lainez, Hernandez, Mascias

Position Italy squad Goalkeepers Plizzari, Carnesecchi, Loria Defenders Candela, Tripaldelli, Gabbia, Buongiorno, Bettella, Bellanova, Del Prato, Ranieri, Pellegrini Midfielders Frattesi, Colpani, Alberico, Esposito Forwards Pinamonti, Capone, Scamacca, Gori, Olivieri

Italy boss Paolo Nicolato has risen through the ranks of the national set-up, managing the Under-18 and Under-19 squads previously and, with a fully-fit squad, he will be hoping to show why he has had such good career progress. He also needs to show Italy's last few results were just pre-World Cup jitters.

Possible Italy starting XI: Plizzari, Candela, Tripaldelli, Gabbia, Buongiorno, Bettella, Frattesi, Colpani, Esposito, Pinamonti, Gori

Match Preview

This is a match between two of the group's favourites and, if either side drop points here, it will dramatically reduce their chances of getting through to the next round.

and - who won the Under-20 Copa America in February - are the other two sides in Group B, and both have really strong squads that could very well make it through to the next round of the tournament.

Italy have had a stumble coming into the competition after losing their last three matches, failing to score in the last two, while conceding 13 goals in their last nine games, but they still have a good pedigree, with the side finishing as runners-up in the Under-19 Euros last year.

This will give the Mexico squad, who scored for fun in qualifying, some confidence knowing that their opponents have a questionable defence, especially when they have the likes of Diego Lainez in their side.

Diego Ramirez has a few players in his squad who will be feeling the effects of jet lag, but is confident about his sides chances against Italy: "The fact that some players have arrived late, the rest of the group has kept working on a very clear idea of ​​the game, in our system and our convictions of the game as a whole.

"Without a doubt, one day is little, but the most important thing is to take into account the present and fortunately we are complete today. We forget the rest of the preparation and we feel confident to face a good match."

Mexico's Lainez is the man fans need to keep an eye on, with the youngster making 12 appearances in this season, as well as two appearances in the , where he scored in ' 3-3 draw with , whilst he has also made four appearances for Mexico's full international side.

The key man for Italy will be Alessandro Plizzari, who will need to show that he is deserving of the starting goalkeeper role, and that he can command his defence to get them working the way he needs them to.