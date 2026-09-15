Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has named his side to face Qatar's Al-Gharafa on Tuesday evening.

The Italian's Saudi outfit host Al-Gharafa at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, kicking off their AFC Champions League Elite campaign in the first round.

Inzaghi went with the following XI:

Bono, Koulibaly, Yusuf Akcicek, Mahzari, Nasser, Neves, Sergej, Martinelli, Savinho, Simon and Mitrovic.

Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, sent out Al-Gharafa in the following shape:

Koni, Al-Rashidi, Ayoub, Chang, Sano, Seifeddine, Fabricio, Sassi, Ben Nasser, Dunas and Frank.







