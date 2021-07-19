'Messi will always have a role in my team' - Ramos a big fan of Barcelona star despite ties to Real Madrid

The veteran defender lined up against an iconic Argentine on many occasions in Spain, but he is now taking on a new challenge at PSG

Sergio Ramos boasts strong ties to Real Madrid, but they have now been severed after 16 years and the Paris Saint-Germain new boy is able to admit that Barcelona superstar "Lionel Messi will always have a role in my team".

A veteran Spain international defender spent many seasons locking horns with an Argentine forward in La Liga, with his role as Blancos captain preventing him from lauding the efforts of a Clasico rival.

Ramos is, however, taking on a new challenge in France and, after seeing Messi linked with PSG amid the uncertainty surrounding his expired contract, the 35-year-old admits to being a big fan of a six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world," Ramos has told TNT Sports.

"I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team."

Another of those that Ramos once faced in the heat of La Liga battle is Brazilian forward Neymar, who spent four years on Barca's books between 2013 and 2017.

He is now a club colleague at Parc des Princes, having commited to a long-term contract with Ligue 1 heavyweights, and a former foe claims to already boast a strong relationship with a talented South American forward.

Ramos added: "Despite the fact that he was at Barca and I was at Real Madrid, I have a very good relationship with him.

"In those years of rivalry we formed a relationship and he has been sending me messages encouraging me to come to PSG.

"It is always appreciated that the stars encourage you to come."

