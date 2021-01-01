Messi to miss Elche clash as Barcelona have ban appeal rejected
Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's La Liga clash with Elche on Sunday after the Spanish FA decided to uphold the two-match ban handed to the Argentine following his red card against Athletic Club.
The 33-year-old was dismissed by referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the final moments of extra time of the Supercopa de Espana clash, that Athletic would go on to win 3-2.
It was the first red card of Messi's club career, with Barca having appealed against the decision to hand their talismanic forward a two-match ban.
Manzano issued the red card to the forward after he caught Athletic striker Asier Villalibre with a flailing arm, not long after Inaki Williams had given Marcelino's side the lead in the final.
Barca surprisingly decided to appeal the ban despite Messi only receiving a two-match suspension.
And that appeal has been unsuccessful, with Messi now due to serve what is the second of his two-game ban having already been absent for the 2-0 extra-time win over Cornella in the Copa del Rey.
