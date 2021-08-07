Messi to give Camp Nou press conference on Sunday after Barcelona exit

The Argentine will hold a media event at the home of the Blaugrana this weekend, where he will be expected to answer questions on his future

Lionel Messi is to give a press conference on Sunday at Camp Nou following his exit from Barcelona, according to reports.

The Argentine's time with the Blaugrana looks to be at a close after he was unable to be registered in La Liga due to the club's financial restrictions.

But amid intense speculation over his future, he will now hold a media event this weekend, where he will be expected to clear up questions about his future.

More to come...