Messi tests positive for Covid-19, PSG confirm

By Peter McVitie
Getty Images

The Argentine attacker has tested positive along with three other players ahead of the Coupe de France clash with Vannes

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed.

The Argentine attacker will miss the team's clash with Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday, as he and Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have all contracted Covid-19.

Article continues below

Neymar will also miss the matches against Vannes and Lyon as he continues to recover in Brazil.

Editors' Picks

"The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," a statement from PSG said.

More to follow...